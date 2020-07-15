Aptiv Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for APTV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.63, changing hands as high as $80.90 per share. Aptiv PLC shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APTV's low point in its 52 week range is $29.22 per share, with $99.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.72. The APTV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

