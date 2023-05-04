Aptiv beats quarterly revenue estimates on price hikes

Adds details on results in paragraphs 5 and 7, CEO comment in paragraph 4

May 4 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Aptiv APTV.N reported first-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by price hikes that offset ongoing supply and production constraints.

Suppliers across the board, hobbled by fears of a looming recession, have been passing on rising costs for labor, freight and raw materials to their customers.

Aptiv Chief Executive Kevin Clark told analysts in February that the company has been negotiating price increases with its clients through 2022 and intends to continue the conversations in 2023.

"We continue to gain commercial traction across our portfolio, particularly in our Smart Vehicle Architecture and high voltage platforms", Clark said on Thursday.

Dublin-based Aptiv posted revenue of $4.82 billion in the first quarter, compared with estimates of $4.56 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company's net income rose to $146 million, or 54 cents per share, in the quarter, from $73 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Aptiv earned 91 cents per share, edging past estimates of 90 cents.

