Aptiv beats profit estimates on higher demand for automobiles

Adds details on the quarter, outlook

May 6 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Aptiv Plc APTV.N on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for vehicles as more people prefer using personal transport for safety reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent global shortage of semiconductor chips, used in cars for everything from power steering and brake sensors to entertainment systems, has led to a curtailment of production at car companies, which is denting sales growth at auto parts makers including Aptiv.

Aptiv, which counts Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE and Ford Motor Co F.N among its top customers, reaffirmed its full-year financial outlook.

Other auto parts makers such as BorgWarner BWA.N and Magna International Inc MG.TO, which also cater to Volkswagen and Ford, have raised their full-year forecasts, after reporting strong results, even as the automakers shut factories due to the chip shortage.

Aptiv makes products including keyless entry systems, vehicle diagnostics computers and high-voltage cabling.

Excluding items, Aptiv earned $1.06 per share in the first quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of 78 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 25% to $4.02 billion, topping the Wall Street's estimate of $3.62 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.