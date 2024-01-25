Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

AptivPLC APTV is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 31 before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with a surprise of 9.7%, on average.

Aptiv PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-eps-surprise | Aptiv PLC Quote

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.9 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.2%. The top line is likely to have benefited from growth in the Advanced Safety & User Experience and Signal & Power Solutions segments’ revenues.

Our estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, calling for a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. Our estimate for the Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $3.6 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 5.9%.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, flat with the year-ago actual tally. We expect improving supply chains, customer recoveries and cost structure initiatives to have benefitted the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aptiv this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +6.02% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

FLEETCOR FLT: The business payments company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.37% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus mark for FLT’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $968.7 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.6%. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at $4.47 per share, implying 10.6% growth on a year-over-year basis.

Rollins ROL:The provider of pest and wildlife control services is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14.It has an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROL’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $750.1 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.4%. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at 21 cents per share, calling for 23.5% growth on a year-over-year basis.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.