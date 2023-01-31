Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

AptivPLC APTV is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history hasn’t been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 9.91%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.38 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.9%. The top line is likely to have benefited from growth in the Advanced Safety & User Experience and Signal & Power Solutions segments’ revenues.

The consensus estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is pegged at $1.17 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. The consensus mark for the Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $3.23 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 6.6%.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.19 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of more than 100%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +0.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Aptiv PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-eps-surprise | Aptiv PLC Quote

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some other stocks that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Avis Budget Group CAR has an Earnings ESP of +7.40% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAR’s earnings has moved up 1.2% to $6.5 per share over the past 30 days.

Verisk Analytics VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRSK’s earnings has remained unchanged at $1.17 per share over the past 30 days.

Gartner IT has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IT’s earnings has moved up 0.4% to $2.57 per share over the past 30 days.

