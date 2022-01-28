Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Aptiv PLC APTV is set to fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 3, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and lagged twice, delivering an average surprise of 8.8%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.83 billion, indicating year-over-year decline of 9%. The top line is likely to have been hurt by a fall in the Advanced Safety & User Experience, and Signal & Power Solutions segments’ revenues.

The consensus estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. The consensus mark for Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $2.9 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 8.8%.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 54 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year plunge of 52.2%. Decrease in global vehicle production rates, continued impacts of the pandemic and the worldwide semiconductor shortage on the global automotive supply chain are likely to have hurt the bottom line in the quarter.

Aptiv PLC Revenue (TTM)

Aptiv PLC revenue-ttm | Aptiv PLC Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +6.39% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Clean Harbors CLH has an Earnings ESP of +7.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.5%, on average.

CLH has had a decent run on the bourses over the past year, with shares appreciating 14.6% against 9.7% decline of the industry it belongs to.

WEX WEX has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.

WEX’s shares have lost 19.9% over the past year, compared with 21.8% decline of the industry it belongs to.

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.

SPGI’s shares have gained 28.7% over the past year, outperforming the 2.2% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

