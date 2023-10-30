Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Aptiv PLC APTV is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with a surprise of 13.4%, on average.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $5 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.2%. The top line is likely to have benefited from growth in the Advanced Safety & User Experience and Signal & Power Solutions segments’ revenues.

The consensus estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The consensus mark for the Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $3.7 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 7.6%.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.2 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of more than 6.3%. We expect increasing operating expenses to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +4.94% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Gartner IT has an Earnings ESP of +4.30% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. IT beat the Zacks Consensus Mark in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 32.6%. The company’s revenues are expected to increase 4.5% from the year-ago figure, while the bottom line is expected to decline 22.8% from the prior-year figure. It is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings on Nov 1.

Trane Technologies TT has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company’s revenues and earnings are expected to indicate growth of 9.4% and 17.2%, respectively, from the year-ago figure. TT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.3%. It is expected to release its third-quarter earnings on Nov 1.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.