Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

AptivPLC APTV is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history hasn’t been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, matched once and surpassed once, delivering a negative average surprise of 17.5%.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.28 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.2%. The top line is likely to have benefited from growth in the Advanced Safety & User Experience and Signal & Power Solutions segments’ revenues.

The consensus estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is pegged at $1.13 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 18.1%. The consensus mark for the Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $3.15 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 16.3%.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.04 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of more than 100%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of -0.24% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Aptiv PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-eps-surprise | Aptiv PLC Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH has an Earnings ESP of +5.87% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clean Harborshas an expected earnings growth rate of 89% for the current year. CLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.5% on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +129.17% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for the next year.

