Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Aptiv PLC APTV is set to report third-quarter 2019 results on Oct 30, before the bell.

The company’s shares have gained 46.7% year to date, significantly outperforming the 9.2% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.61 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.5%. The top line is expected to have benefited from content per vehicle growth, market share gains and the company’s balanced customer, regional and end-market exposure.

In the second quarter of 2019, Aptiv’s revenues of $3.63 billion declined 2% year over year.

The consensus mark for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter stands at $1.27, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.4%. Strong material and manufacturing performance, overhead cost reduction and volume growth are likely to have aided the bottom-line number.

In the second quarter, adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share were down 5% on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aptiv this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of -0.65% and Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2019 earnings:

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.72% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report results on Oct 29. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

WEX Inc. WEX has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to report results on Oct 31.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.13% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release results on Nov 5.

