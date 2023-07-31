Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Aptiv PLC APTV is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history hasn’t been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Aptiv PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-eps-surprise | Aptiv PLC Quote

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.7 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 16.5%. The top line is likely to have benefited from growth in the Advanced Safety & User Experience and Signal & Power Solutions segments’ revenues.

Our consensus estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. The consensus mark for the Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $3.4 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 13.2%.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.03 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of more than 100%. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from better operating performance in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +4.37% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Trane Technologies TT currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Aug 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $2.55 per share, up 18.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.62 billion, up 10.4% from the prior-year reported figure. TT had an average surprise of 6.7% in the previous four quarters.

SPX Technologies SPXC has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Aug 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 84 cents per share, up 18.3% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $390.7 million, up 10.4% from the prior-year reported figure. SPXC had an average surprise of 28.4% in the previous four quarters.

