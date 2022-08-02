Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Aptiv PLC APTV is set to report its second-quarter 2022 resultson Aug 4, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history hasn’t been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, matched once and surpassed once, delivering an average surprise of -3.99%.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.11 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8%. The top line is likely to have benefited from growth in the Advanced Safety & User Experience and Signal & Power Solutions segments’ revenues.

The consensus estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. The consensus mark for the Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $3.04 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 6.7%.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 62 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.3%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of -11.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Aptiv PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-eps-surprise | Aptiv PLC Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a couple of stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN has an Earnings ESP of +1.73% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LUMN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT has an Earnings ESP of +0.88% and a Zacks Rank #3.

FLEETCOR has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.4% for the current year. FLT also has an expected revenue growth rate of 18.4% for the current year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.