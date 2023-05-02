Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

AptivPLC APTV is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history hasn’t been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 8.7%.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.5 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.4%. The top line is likely to have benefited from growth in the Advanced Safety & User Experience and Signal & Power Solutions segments’ revenues.

The consensus estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. The consensus mark for the Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $3.3 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 5.8%.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of more than 41%. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from better operating performance in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +4.11% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Charles River Associates CRAI currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.33 per share, down 13.1% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $152.6 million, up 2.8% from the figure reported a year ago. CRAI had an average surprise of 19.8% in the previous four quarters.

Green Dot GDOT currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 76 cents per share, down 28.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $385.3 million, down 2.4% from the prior-year figure. GDOT has an impressive four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36%.

