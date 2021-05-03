Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Aptiv PLC APTV is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 6, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 48.5%.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.69 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 14.5%. The top line is likely to have benefited from growth in both Advanced Safety & User Experience, and Signal & Power Solutions segments’ revenues.

The consensus estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is pegged at $1.06 billion, indicating year-over-year increase of 17.1%. The consensus mark for Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $2.6 billion, signaling year-over-year growth of 12.7%

The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 77 cents, indicating year-over-year increase of 13.2%. Revenue growth and cost management are likely to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of -6.16% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Aptiv PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-eps-surprise | Aptiv PLC Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

BGSF BGSF has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Clear Channel Outdoor CCO, with an Earnings ESP of +30.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Fidelity National Information Services FIS has an Earnings ESP of +2.01% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



BGSF, Inc. (BGSF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aptiv PLC (APTV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.