Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Aptiv PLC APTV is set to first-quarter 2022 results on May 5, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and lagged the same twice, delivering an average surprise of 5.4%.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.05 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.7%. The top line is likely to have benefited from growth in the Advanced Safety & User Experience and Signal & Power Solutions segments’ revenues.

The consensus estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is pegged at $1.08 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. The consensus mark for Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $3.06 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 1.1%.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 69 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year plunge of 34.9%. Continued negative effects of the worldwide semiconductor shortage on the global automotive supply chain are likely to have hurt the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Aptiv PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-eps-surprise | Aptiv PLC Quote

