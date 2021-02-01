Aptiv (APTV) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Aptiv PLC APTV is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 3, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 47.8%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.82 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.1%. The top line is likely to have benefited from growth in Advanced Safety & User experience segment’s revenues, driven by Aptiv’s increasing capabilities in software development and data analytics. In third-quarter2020, revenues of $3.7 billion increased 3.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 98 cents, indicating year-over-year decline of 14.8%. Weak operating performance is likely to have weighed on the bottom line. In third-quarter 2020, Aptiv had generated adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share that increased 11% year over year.

Aptiv PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-eps-surprise | Aptiv PLC Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +2.92% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks that investors can consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Rocket Companies RKT has an Earnings ESP of +2.32% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ManpowerGroup MAN, with an Earnings ESP of +6.2% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Equifax EFX, with an Earnings ESP of +1.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

