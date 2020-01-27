Aptiv (APTV) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Aptiv PLC APTV is set to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Jan 30, before the bell.

The company’s shares have gained 26.7% over the past year, against 0.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.56 billion, indicating year-over-year decline of 2.2%. Lower North American volume related to the GM strike and unfavorable impact of foreign exchange and commodities are expected to have weighed on the top line.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.02, suggesting year-over-year decline of 23.9%. Unfavorable impact of GM strike is expected to have largely offset strong material and manufacturing performance, and overhead cost reduction.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +3.03% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Waste Management WM has an Earnings ESP of +4.19% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report results on Feb 13. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +49% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report results on Feb 6.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release results on Feb 13.

