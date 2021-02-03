Aptiv (APTV) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Aptiv PLC APTV reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results.

Adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.3% but declined 1.7% year over year. Revenues of $4.21 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 10.4% and increased 17% year over year.

Notably, Aptiv’s shares have gained a massive 56.1% over the past year, significantly outperforming the 19.5% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Numbers

Signal and Power Solutions revenues of $3.1 billion were up 21% year over year. Advanced Safety and User Experience revenues increased 8% year over year to $1.1 billion.

Adjusted operating income came in at $476 million, up from $388 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income margin was 11.3%, up from 10.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Aptiv exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.8 billion compared with the prior quarter’s $2.1 million. Long-term debt was $4 billion, compared with $3.9 billion in the previous quarter.

Total available liquidity at the end of the quarter was $5.2 billion compared with the $4.5 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Net cash generated from operating activities was $799 million.

2021 Outlook

Aptiv expects revenues in the range of $15.125 billion to $15.725 billion. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $15.43 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected between $3.35 and $3.85, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.08.

Adjusted operating income is anticipated between $1.54 billion and $1.69 billion. Effective tax rate is expected to be 12%.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Rollins’ ROL fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the consensus estimate as well as the year-ago figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and improved 6% year-over-year.

IHS Markit’s INFO fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Esimate by 7.5% and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.11 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark and declining 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis.

Automatic Data Processing’s ADP second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the consensus mark by 17.8% and were flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.69 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and improved 0.7% year over year.

