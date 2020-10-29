Aptiv (APTV) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Aptiv PLC APTV reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results.

Adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43% but declined 11% year over year. Revenues of $3.7 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 9.5% and increased 3.1% year over year despite global vehicle production decline of 4%.

Notably, Aptiv’s shares declined 1.5% year to date, compared with 6.3% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Numbers

Signal and Power Solutions revenues of $2.66 billion were up 3% year over year. Advanced Safety and User Experience revenues increased 4% year over year to $1.02 billion.

Adjusted operating income came in at $389 million, down from $410 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income margin was 10.6%, down from 11.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Aptiv exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.1 billion compared with the prior quarter’s $1.9 million. Long-term debt was $3.9 billion, flat with the previous-quarter figure.

Total available liquidity at the end of the second quarter was $4.5 billion compared with the $4.1 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Net cash generated from operating activities was $559 million.

2020 Outlook

Aptiv expects revenues in the range of $12.54 billion to $12.69 billion, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.1 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected between $1.65 and $1.8, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31.

Adjusted operating income is anticipated between $775 million and $825 million. Effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 10% to 11%.

Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax Inc. EFX reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.2% and improved 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.07 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 5.9% and improved 22% year over year.

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.12 per share, beating the consensus mark by 90.5% but declining more than 37.5% year over year. Revenues of $4.58 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 8.7% but declined 12.7% year over year.

IHS Markit Ltd. INFO recorded third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents that surpassed the consensus estimate by 11.6% and increased 15% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.07 billion, marginally surpassing the consensus mark but declining 4% from the year-ago quarter.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report



ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN): Free Stock Analysis Report



IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aptiv PLC (APTV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.