Aptiv (APTV) Stock Increases 21% Year to Date: Here's How

Aptiv PLC. APTV has had an impressive run in the year-to-date period, gaining 20.7% compared with the 21.1% increase of the industry and 17.4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Aptiv has an impressive VGM score of A.

What’s Aiding the Stock?

Aptiv capitalizes on the lucrative connected cars market driven by safety concerns and automakers' demand for related technologies. The company's strong system integration expertise and "smart architecture" give it a competitive edge, enabling it to leverage the growing trends of electrification, connectivity and autonomy.

APTV is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for personalization, infotainment connectivity and convenience while reducing wiring requirements, enhancing fuel efficiency, and adding new features in response to the industry's focus on decreasing environmental impact and improving fuel economy.

Acquisition is a key growth strategy for Aptiv, demonstrated by the recent acquisitions of Wind River, El-Com, Krono-Safe Automotive, Ulti-Mate Connector, gabocom, KUM, and Winchester Interconnect. These investments contribute to Aptiv's productivity initiatives and enhance its position in various markets while also driving operating margin growth.

APTV has a low risk of customer concentration, with no single large customer contributing more than 10% to its net sales. The company serves major global OEMs across different regions including General Motors Company, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen Group, Tesla, Inc., Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Stellantis N.V., among others.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

APTV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services can consider the following stocks:

Avis Budget CAR: For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Avis Budget’s revenues suggests a decline of 1.6% year over year to $3.19 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 38.6% plunge to $9.78 per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all four trailing quarters, the average surprise being 65.2%.

CAR currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Maximus MMS: For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Maximus’ revenues suggests an increase of 6.9% year over year to $1.2 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 46.2% rise to $1.14 per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three instances and missing on one instance, the average surprise being 9.6%.

MMS currently has a VGM Score of B along with a Zacks Rank of 1.

Interpublic Group IPG: For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of IPG’s revenues suggests an increase of 0.6% year over year to $2.39 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 3.2% decline to 61 cents per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and matching on one instance, the average surprise being 9.5%.

IPG currently has a Value Score of A along with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

