Aptiv (APTV) Rolls Out Its Next-Generation ADAS Platform

Aptiv PLC APTV has unveiled its next-generation Level 1-3 capable advanced driver-assistance systems (“ADAS”) platform for driverless and electrified vehicles. Powered by the company’s perception systems, software and compute platforms, and connectivity capabilities, the open and scalable platform helps decrease complexity and system costs.

As part of the company’s Smart Vehicle Architecture, the ADAS platform features modularized software, high-end radars, vision and light detection and ranging, advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms for 360-degree sensor inputs. Its covers all vehicle segments and is capable of handling software complexity and supporting features from entry-level safety compliance to advanced highway pilot and parking assistance.

It comes with the flexibility of adding future technologies and features such as those developed in partnership with Motional, its joint venture with Hyundai.

Our Take

We believe that with excellent system integration expertise, Aptiv is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the automotive sector. The company’s smart architecture provides a competitive advantage and should help it continue gaining market share.

Notably, Aptiv’s shares have gained a massive 78.6% over the past six months against 4.7% decline of the industry it belongs to. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has risen 18.6% in the said time frame.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Aptiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are ManpowerGroup MAN, FactSet FDS and Booz Allen Hamilton BAH, each carrying a Zacks #2 Rank (Buy).

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for ManpowerGroup, FactSet and Booz Allen is 3.5%, 8.5% and 10.6%, respectively.

