Aptiv (APTV) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Aptiv PLC APTV reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 41 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.27 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and increased more than 100% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues of $4.6 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6% and increased 12.2% year over year. The top line registered 22% growth in Europe, 21% in North America, 12% in Asia, including 8% in China, and 40% in South America.

Other Quarterly Numbers

Signal and Power Solutions’ revenues of $3.4 billion were up 12% year over year. Advanced Safety and User Experience segment’s revenues increased 15% year over year to $1.3 billion.

Adjusted operating income was $523 million, up 68.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income margin was 11.3%, up 380 basis points year over year.

Aptiv PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aptiv PLC Quote

Aptiv exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.53 billion. Long-term debt was $6.5 billion compared with $6.3 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Total available liquidity at the end of the quarter was $4 billion compared with $7.3 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. In the quarter, net cash generated from operating activities was $933 million.

2023 Outlook

The company expects revenues of $18.7-$19.3 billion, the mid-point ($19 billion) of which is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.29 billion.

Adjusted EPS is expected between $4.00 and $4.50, the mid-point ($4.25 billion) of which is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.84.

The adjusted operating income margin is anticipated between 10.3% and 10.8%. Capital expenditure is expected to be $950 million.

The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected between 13.8% and 14.2%. Adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be 14.5%.

Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots

Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed.

Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year for RHI.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and grew 19% from the year-ago quarter’s reading. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% and improved 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 10% on an organic constant-currency basis for ADP.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings (excluding 84 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $1.07 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% and increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenues of $2.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4% and increased 12.1% on a year-over-year basis for BAH.

