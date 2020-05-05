Aptiv (APTV) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Aptiv PLC APTV reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2020 results.

Adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by more than 100%. However, the reported figure plunged 35.2% year over year and came in below the company’s guidance of 86-94 cents per share. Revenues of $3.23 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 11.7% but declined 9.8% year over year. The top line came in below management’s guided range of $3.47-$3.57 billion.

Aptiv’s performance in the quarter was thwarted by global vehicle-production decline, work stoppages and supply-chain disruptions due to the coronavirus crisis.

In response to the pandemic, the company has tried to reinforce its cash position by drawing down all remaining amounts, $1.4 billion, on its Revolving Credit, suspending the annual dividend of around $225 million and halting further share repurchases. As its customer plants are closed down and vehicle production schedules changed, Aptiv has ramped down several production facilities as a cost control and working capital-management measure.

The company has withdrawn its second quarter and full-year 2020 financial guidance. So far this year, shares of Aptiv have depreciated 32.4% compared with the 9.1% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Quarterly Numbers in Detail

Revenues in the Signal and Power Solutions segment totaled $2.33 billion, down 9% on a year-over-year basis and contributed 72% to total revenues. Advanced Safety and User Experience revenues of $902 million were down 12% year over year and contributed 28% to total revenues.

Adjusted operating income of $231 million plunged 33% year over year. Adjusted operating income margin declined to 7.2% from 9.7% in the prior-year quarter.

Aptiv exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.1 billion compared with the prior quarter’s $412 million. Long-term debt was $6 billion compared with the $4 billion witnessed in the previous quarter.

Total available liquidity at the end of the first quarter was $2.2 billion compared with the $2.4 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities was $161 million and capital expenditures were $205 million in the March-end quarter. The company repurchased shares for roughly $57 million and paid out $56 million in dividends.

