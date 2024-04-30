Aptiv (APTV) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Aptiv PLC (APTV) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.01 billion, increasing 4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Aptiv metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Signal and Power Solutions' to come in at $3.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Advanced Safety and User Experience' at $1.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Income- Advanced Safety and User Experience' stands at $80.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $63 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Signal and Power Solutions' will reach $402.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $374 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Aptiv shares have recorded returns of -8.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APTV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

