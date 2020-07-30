Aptiv (APTV) Incurs Q2 Loss Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Cancels View
Aptiv PLC APTV reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of $1.1 per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company had generated earnings of $1.33 per share. The reported figure is narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.43 per share. Revenues of $1.96 billion marginally missed the consensus estimate and plunged 46% year over year.
Aptiv’s performance in the quarter was thwarted by global vehicle-production decline, work stoppages and supply-chain disruptions due to the coronavirus crisis. The company has withdrawn its third-quarter and full-year 2020 financial guidance.
Aptiv PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Aptiv PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aptiv PLC Quote
Other Quarterly Numbers
Adjusted operating loss was $229 million in the quarter. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported adjusted operating income of $405 million.
Aptiv exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $1.9 billion compared with the prior quarter’s $2.1 million. Long-term debt was $3.9 billion compared with the $6 billion witnessed in the previous quarter.
Total available liquidity at the end of the second quarter was $4.1 billion compared with the $2.2 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Net cash used in operating activities was $106 million.
Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Business Services Companies
Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1% and improved 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of 78-88 cents.
IQVIA Holdings IQV reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which beat the consensus mark by 12.4% but decreased 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeds the guided range of $1.00-$1.09.
Robert Half’s RHI reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 41 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 17% but were down 58% year over year.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Aptiv PLC (APTV): Free Stock Analysis Report
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.