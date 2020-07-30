Aptiv (APTV) Incurs Q2 Loss Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Cancels View

Aptiv PLC APTV reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of $1.1 per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company had generated earnings of $1.33 per share. The reported figure is narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.43 per share. Revenues of $1.96 billion marginally missed the consensus estimate and plunged 46% year over year.

Aptiv’s performance in the quarter was thwarted by global vehicle-production decline, work stoppages and supply-chain disruptions due to the coronavirus crisis. The company has withdrawn its third-quarter and full-year 2020 financial guidance.

Other Quarterly Numbers

Adjusted operating loss was $229 million in the quarter. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported adjusted operating income of $405 million.

Aptiv exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $1.9 billion compared with the prior quarter’s $2.1 million. Long-term debt was $3.9 billion compared with the $6 billion witnessed in the previous quarter.

Total available liquidity at the end of the second quarter was $4.1 billion compared with the $2.2 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Net cash used in operating activities was $106 million.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1% and improved 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of 78-88 cents.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which beat the consensus mark by 12.4% but decreased 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeds the guided range of $1.00-$1.09.

Robert Half’s RHI reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 41 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 17% but were down 58% year over year.

