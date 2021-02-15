Aptiv (APTV) Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving the Stock?

Shares of Aptiv PLC’s APTV scaled a 52-week high of $156.52 in the trading session on Feb 12, before closing a tad lower at $156.29.

The company’s shares have charted a solid trajectory in recent times, appreciating 77% over the past year, ahead of 22.6% growth of the industry it belongs to and 18.5% surge of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Automotive Production, Low CO2 Key Drivers

Aptiv released better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.3%. Revenues of $4.21 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 10.4% and increased 17% year over year. Results benefited from rebound in global automotive production and regulatory push for low-CO2 vehicles in Europe and China.

With excellent system integration expertise, Aptiv remains well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the automotive sector. The company’s smart architecture provides a competitive advantage and should help it continue gaining market share.

The company’s total-debt-to-total-capital ratio of 0.34 at the end of fourth-quarter 2020 was lower than the previous quarter’s 0.35, indicating that the proportion of debt to finance assets has declined and so has the risk of insolvency.

Further, cash and cash equivalent balance of $2.85 billion at the end of the quarter was enough to meet the short-term debt of $90 million.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Aptiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are The Interpublic Group of Companies IPG, Gartner IT and NV5 Global NVEE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Gartner and NV5 Global is pegged at 2.4%, 13.5% and 18%, respectively.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The (IPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gartner, Inc. (IT): Free Stock Analysis Report



NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aptiv PLC (APTV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.