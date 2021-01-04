Aptiv (APTV) Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving the Stock?

Shares of Aptiv PLC APTV scaled a 52-week high of $131.23 in the trading session on Dec 31, before closing a tad lower at $130.29.

The company’s shares have charted a solid trajectory in recent times, appreciating 41.1% over the past year, ahead of 7.9% growth of the industry it belongs to and 17.8% surge of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

What’s Supporting the Rally?

The stock seems to be benefiting from investors factoring in the second stimulus package and expected growth of new energy vehicles in China. Notably, the State council has stated that sales of electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen-powered vehicles are expected to grow to 20% of total car sales by 2025. Aptiv’s signal and power solutions are well-poised to gain from this trend.

Acquisition is a key growth strategy for the company. The 2019 acquisition of gabocom enhanced Aptiv’s cable management portfolio and strengthened its position in the telecommunications market. The 2018 acquisitions of KUM and Winchester Interconnect have strengthened the company’ Signal and Power Solutions segment.

Aptiv’s debt level has decreased quarter over quarter. Total debt at the end of third-quarter 2020 was $4.03 billion, down from the $4.15 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. The total-debt-to-total-capital ratio of 0.35 was lower than the previous quarter’s 0.37. Lower debt-to-capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is declining and so is the risk of insolvency.

Further, cash and cash equivalent balance of $2.15 billion at the end of the third quarter was enough to meet the short-term debt of $99 million.

