Aptitude Software Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Aptitude Software Group plc has repurchased 11,000 of its ordinary shares at 330 pence each as part of its ongoing Share Buyback Programme, announced earlier this year. This purchase reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 56,382,298, with the company holding 955,313 shares in treasury. The move aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

