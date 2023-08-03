Aptitude Software Group (LSE:APTD) Price Target Decreased by 16.98% to 532.10

The average one-year price target for Aptitude Software Group (LSE:APTD) has been revised to 532.10 / share. This is an decrease of 16.98% from the prior estimate of 640.90 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 505.00 to a high of 593.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.76% from the latest reported closing price of 288.00 / share.

Aptitude Software Group Maintains 1.88% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.88%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aptitude Software Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APTD is 0.03%, an increase of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 354K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 350K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust - PFM Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

