Aptitude Software Announces Updated Voting Rights

Aptitude Software Group plc has disclosed that its share capital consists of 57,337,611 ordinary shares, with 988,413 shares held in treasury, resulting in 56,349,198 voting rights as of November 30, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules. Investors interested in Aptitude’s stock movements should note this update for their portfolio strategies.

