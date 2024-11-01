Aptitude Software Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Aptitude Software Group plc (GB:APTD) has released an update.

Aptitude Software Group plc has announced its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, revealing an issued share capital of 57,337,611 ordinary shares, with 889,313 held in treasury. This results in 56,448,298 voting rights available for shareholders, providing a basis for notifications regarding their share interests.

