News & Insights

Stocks

Aptitude Software Announces Total Voting Rights Update

November 01, 2024 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aptitude Software Group plc (GB:APTD) has released an update.

Aptitude Software Group plc has announced its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, revealing an issued share capital of 57,337,611 ordinary shares, with 889,313 held in treasury. This results in 56,448,298 voting rights available for shareholders, providing a basis for notifications regarding their share interests.

For further insights into GB:APTD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.