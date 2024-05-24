Aptitude Software Advances Share Buyback Program

Aptitude Software Group plc (GB:APTD) has released an update.

Aptitude Software Group plc, a leader in finance transformation software, has reported purchasing 16,000 of its own shares for treasury and transferring 66,087 shares due to option exercises under its Performance Share Plan 2016. These transactions resulted in a reduced number of shares in issue to 57,118,498, excluding treasury shares. The company will continue its Share Buyback Programme and notify shareholders of further purchases.

