News & Insights

Stocks

Aptitude Software Advances Share Buyback Program

May 24, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aptitude Software Group plc (GB:APTD) has released an update.

Aptitude Software Group plc, a leader in finance transformation software, has reported purchasing 16,000 of its own shares for treasury and transferring 66,087 shares due to option exercises under its Performance Share Plan 2016. These transactions resulted in a reduced number of shares in issue to 57,118,498, excluding treasury shares. The company will continue its Share Buyback Programme and notify shareholders of further purchases.

For further insights into GB:APTD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.