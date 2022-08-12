Aptinyx's (APTX) Mid-Stage Fibromyalgia Study Fails to Meet Goal

Shares of Aptinyx APTX were down 36.67% pre-market on Jul 12, after the company announced disappointing results from the phase IIb study of NYX-2925 in patients with fibromyalgia.

The phase IIb study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of NYX-295 as a treatment for patients with fibromyalgia. The clinical study enrolled approximately 300 patients.

Aptinyx tested two doses (50 mg and 100 mg) of the treatment in patients with fibromyalgia, against a dose of placebo, once daily, over the treatment period.

The study’s primary endpoint was the change from baseline in average daily pain as reported on the zero-to-ten numeric rating scale during week 12 of the study.

However, the study did not meet its primary endpoint.

By week four of the study, patients treated with both doses of NYX-2925 did show a clinically meaningful improvement in pain compared with placebo, which by week 12, although numerically better, was not clinically significant.

Both treatment doses were well-tolerated in patients and had no safety concerns. The detailed data from the study will continue to be evaluated.

Earlier this year, the company suffered another setback as NYX-2925, being evaluated for treating patients with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (“DPN”) had failed to achieve its primary endpoint in a phase IIb study.

Aptinyx is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on the development of proprietary synthetic small molecules for treating brain and nervous system disorders.

