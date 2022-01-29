Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$567k in the last 12 months

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Aptinyx Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APTX) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Aptinyx Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Norbert Riedel for US$223k worth of shares, at about US$2.23 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$3.14. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Aptinyx insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:APTX Insider Trading Volume January 29th 2022

Insiders at Aptinyx Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Aptinyx insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, four insiders shelled out US$567k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Aptinyx Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Aptinyx insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about US$7.4m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Aptinyx Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Aptinyx stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Aptinyx (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

