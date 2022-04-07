Markets
Aptinyx: NYX-2925 Study Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint In Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

(RTTNews) - Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) reported results from a phase 2b clinical study evaluating the effects of NYX-2925 in patients with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy. NYX-2925 did not achieve statistically significant separation from placebo on the study's primary endpoint, the company said.

Andy Kidd, CEO of Aptinyx, said: "Unfortunately, the data from this study do not currently point to a path forward in development for painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy."

Aptinyx continues to believe that NYX-2925 can offer a novel therapeutic approach for fibromyalgia. To this end, the company plans to report data from ongoing fibromyalgia phase 2b study in early to mid third quarter.

