Markets
APVO

Aptevo Therapeutics Gains On Milestone Payment On Sale Of Ruxience

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) shares are trading more than 18 percent on Wednesday morning after the company earned a $10 million non-dilutive milestone payment related to 2021 sales of Ruxience, a Pfizer drug, is a biosimilar to Rituxan.

Further, the company said it expects $22.5 million over the next two years based on Ruxience for 2021 fourth quarter and full-year sales results.

The Company also announced that its Phase 1b trial evaluating lead drug candidate APVO436 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia continues to enroll new clinical trial sites.

Currently, shares are at $7.19, up 18.84 percent from the previous close of $6.05 on a volume of 1,385,942. The shares have traded in a range of $4.74-$43.21 on average volume of 3,566,143 for the last 52 week period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APVO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular