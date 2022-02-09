Aptevo Therapeutics Gains On Milestone Payment On Sale Of Ruxience

(RTTNews) - Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) shares are trading more than 18 percent on Wednesday morning after the company earned a $10 million non-dilutive milestone payment related to 2021 sales of Ruxience, a Pfizer drug, is a biosimilar to Rituxan.

Further, the company said it expects $22.5 million over the next two years based on Ruxience for 2021 fourth quarter and full-year sales results.

The Company also announced that its Phase 1b trial evaluating lead drug candidate APVO436 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia continues to enroll new clinical trial sites.

Currently, shares are at $7.19, up 18.84 percent from the previous close of $6.05 on a volume of 1,385,942. The shares have traded in a range of $4.74-$43.21 on average volume of 3,566,143 for the last 52 week period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.