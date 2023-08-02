Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Price Target Increased by 24.14% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) has been revised to 18.36 / share. This is an increase of 24.14% from the prior estimate of 14.79 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,665.38% from the latest reported closing price of 1.04 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aptevo Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APVO is 0.00%, a decrease of 25.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.32% to 909K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 219K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APVO by 32.80% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 158K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 144K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APVO by 2.12% over the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 69K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 13.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APVO by 27.05% over the last quarter.
Renaissance Technologies holds 55K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 19.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APVO by 28.53% over the last quarter.
Aptevo Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's lead clinical candidate, APVO436, and preclinical candidates, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603, were developed based on the Company's versatile and robust ADAPTIR™ modular protein technology platform. The ADAPTIR™ platform is capable of generating highly differentiated bispecific antibodies with unique mechanisms of action for the treatment of different types of cancer.
