Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Price Target Increased by 1,700.00% to 7,711.20

The average one-year price target for Aptevo Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:APVO) has been revised to $7,711.20 / share. This is an increase of 1,700.00% from the prior estimate of $428.40 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7,635.60 to a high of $7,938.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87,130.77% from the latest reported closing price of $8.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aptevo Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 35.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APVO is 0.00%, an increase of 2,050.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8,795.88% to 495K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 300K shares representing 30.06% ownership of the company.

DRW Securities holds 131K shares representing 13.18% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 38K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company.

Colony Group holds 10K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 6K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APVO by 22.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.