Aptevo Therapeutics announces additional details about APVO442

Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) announced additional details about the Company’s preclinical bispecific antibody, APVO442, differentiated to target prostate cancer with enhanced precision and minimized safety risk. APVO442 is the first molecule developed using Aptevo’s ADAPTIR-FLEX platform, which is driving innovation in antibody engineering for complex disease management. While early diagnosis and treatment have significantly improved prostate cancer survival rates, it remains challenging to treat effectively in late-stage, advanced forms like castration-resistant prostate cancer.. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men and according to the American Cancer Society approximately 300,000 new cases are diagnosed in the United States annually. The therapeutic treatment market is approximately $14 billion and is expected to grow to more than $24 billion over the next ten years. APVO442 is engineered to address treatment challenges associated with later stage diagnosis with its unique design that enables precise tumor targeting while activating the immune system in a controlled manner. The molecule binds to Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen on prostate cancer cells where it activates T cells within the tumor and enhances targeted tumor cell killing. This is notable because the approach reduces the risk of harm to healthy cells. Preclinical studies have shown that the molecule readily localizes to solid tumors by avoiding unwanted binding to immune cells circulating in the bloodstream. This approach helps the treatment focus on fighting the tumor itself while reducing the risk of widespread side effects, making it both safer and more effective.

