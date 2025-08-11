Aptevo Reports 85% Remission in Q2

Key Points GAAP earnings per share for Q2 2025 was $8.40, far surpassing the consensus estimate of a loss of $83.20 per share.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focusing on innovative antibody therapies for cancer, reported second quarter results on August 11, 2025, covering the three months ended June 30. The key highlight was a net loss per share of $8.40 (GAAP), a much smaller loss than analyst estimates of $83.20 per share (GAAP). The company again reported zero revenue, consistent with its current pre-commercial status. Notably, remission rates for its lead candidate mipletamig in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) reached 85% across two combination therapy trials. With solid clinical progress, a fresh capital raise, and cash reserves rising to $9.41 million, the quarter marked a period of decisive strategic and financial movement for Aptevo.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($8.40) ($83.20) ($1,236.96) 99.3 % Revenue (GAAP) N/A $0 N/A N/A Research & Development Expense $3.33 million $3.64 million (8.2 %) General & Administrative Expense $2.90 million $2.38 million 21.8% Cash & Cash Equivalents $9.41 million $8.71 million(Dec 31, 2024) 8.0 %

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Aptevo Therapeutics develops next-generation immune system antibodies used to target and treat various cancers. Its current clinical and preclinical pipeline includes therapies for acute myeloid leukemia, multiple solid tumors, and prostate cancer. Two proprietary technology platforms, ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX, allow the company to design bispecific and multi-specific antibodies with the aim of improving both efficacy and safety compared to older approaches.

The company’s business has recently centered on advancing lead candidate mipletamig, a dual-targeting (CD123 x CD3) antibody therapy, through clinical trials in AML. Aptevo’s strategy also includes expanding its pipeline into solid tumors, scaling up activity on preclinical candidates, and leveraging strategic collaborations—such as its partnership with Alligator Bioscience. Key success factors hinge on generating positive trial results, securing regulatory designations, selectively fundraising, and leveraging platform innovation to attract long-term partners or commercialize candidates.

Quarter Highlights: Clinical, Financial, and Operational Developments

The quarter marked significant clinical achievements. Mipletamig delivered an 85% remission rate (11 of 13 evaluable patients) in frontline AML patients treated in two separate combination therapy trials. This figure includes multiple patients with poor genetic prognoses achieving complete remission across two frontline AML trials, and one patient proceeding to a stem cell transplant—a rare outcome in this population. No cytokine release syndrome, a serious treatment complication, has been reported among frontline patients to date. Aptevo’s management stated: “85% of evaluable patients achieved remission when treated in combination with standard of care across two independent trials.”

The pipeline expanded with the addition of APVO455, a Nectin-4 x CD3 bispecific antibody targeting solid tumors, as the company pivots some attention toward the broader market for cancer immunotherapies. Other candidates in development include APVO442 (PSMA x CD3, for prostate cancer), as well as APVO603 and APVO711 for solid tumors. The ongoing partnership with Alligator Bioscience continues for ALG.APV-527, which targets the 4-1BB and 5T4 antigens on solid tumor cells.

The quarter also saw meaningful moves in funding and liquidity. Aptevo raised $15.9 million by selling equity, which, together with a new $25 million credit line, extended the company’s cash runway into late Q4 2025. Cash and cash equivalents (GAAP) grew to $9.41 million at quarter-end, compared to $8.714 million at December 31, 2024. On the expense front, research and development costs declined to $3.33 million, mainly due to reduced spending on ALG.APV-527 and preclinical programs, even as clinical trial costs for mipletamig rose. General and administrative expense increased to $2.90 million because of higher consulting fees. The net loss (GAAP) grew moderately, in part due to these administrative costs.

The company reported no revenue, reflecting its focus at this stage on clinical progress rather than commercialization. The number of shares outstanding surged as a result of fundraising, increasing dilution but also strengthening the balance sheet for near-term operations. Management noted completion of strategic financings “extending cash runway into late Q4 2025,” Orphan drug designation for mipletamig in AML—granted by the United States Food and Drug Administration—remains a key regulatory win, providing potential for exclusivity and various development incentives.

Business Model, Platforms, and Product Pipeline

The heart of Aptevo’s approach is the use of antibody engineering platforms, ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX, designed for modularity and control over immune activation. These proprietary systems are core to the development of bispecific and multi-specific antibodies—therapies capable of bringing immune cells in direct contact with cancer cells to aid destruction. Mipletamig, one such therapy, targets CD123 on cancer cells and CD3 on immune T-cells, aiming for precise cancer elimination while minimizing risk of severe immune reactions. APVO455, introduced this quarter, targets tumors with high Nectin-4 expression and is being readied for preclinical development along with other solid tumor programs like APVO442, APVO603, and APVO711.

Strategic collaborations continue to play a key role, with ongoing co-development of ALG.APV-527 with Alligator Bioscience. This candidate, now in Phase 1 for solid tumors, leverages 4-1BB co-stimulation to potentially heighten immune responses against tumors expressing the 5T4 antigen. Across all programs, Aptevo is attempting to stake out differentiation in both efficacy and tolerability—particularly by engineering molecules that reduce cytokine release syndrome, a common immune-related side effect of aggressive antibody therapies. The company’s stated focus is to employ these advantages to attract partnerships and future commercialization opportunities.

Management did not provide explicit guidance for revenue or earnings in coming quarters, which is typical for clinical-stage biotechs. In its communications, Aptevo emphasized its intent to reach new clinical and business milestones in subsequent periods. With the latest funds raised, plus access to the new equity line, the company believes it can support operations into late Q4 2025. However, with no current revenue and ongoing development expenses, future dilution remains possible if additional financing is required.

Looking ahead, investors are likely to stay focused on further trial results for mipletamig and pipeline progress for new molecules like APVO455. The orphan drug status for mipletamig and continued collaboration with Alligator Bioscience stand out as assets while the company advances through early and mid-stage clinical development. Attention will also remain on Aptevo’s ability to manage costs and leverage its proprietary technologies. APVO does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

