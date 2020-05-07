AptarGroup's (ATR) Earnings & Sales Top Estimates in Q1

AptarGroup, Inc. ATR delivered first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 93 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents. However, the bottom line declined 11% year over year.



On a reported basis, earnings came in at 84 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s 96 cents.



Total revenues declined 3% year over year to $722 million in the first quarter due to changes in currency exchange rates, passing on lower resin costs and impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $716 million. Core sales, excluding currency and acquisition effects, dipped 2%. Core sales growth witnessed in the Pharma segment on strong growth in the injectables and active packaging businesses. This was offset by decreases in core sales in other segments due to unfavorable impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.



Operational Update



Cost of sales was down 3.8% to $451 million from the $469 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit edged down 1.5% year over year to $271 million. Gross margin came in at 37.5% during the first quarter, down from the prior-year quarter’s 37%.

Selling, research, development and administrative expenses flared up 4% year over year to $126 million. Adjusted operating income went down 12% year over year to $94 million. Operating margin came in at 13% in the quarter, down from the year-ago-ago quarter’s 14%. Adjusted EBITDA declined 6.5% year over year to $144 million in the first quarter.

Segmental Performance



Total revenues in the Beauty + Homes segment declined 11.6% year over year to $325 million. Adjusted operating income in the first quarter plummeted 56% year over year to $14 million.



Total revenues in the Pharma segment rose 8.8% year over year to $297 million. Adjusted operating income increased to $91 million in the March-end quarter from the prior-year quarter’s $82 million.

Total revenues in the Food + Beverage segment were down 4% year over year to $99.8 million. Operating income slid 25% year over year to $6 million.



Financial Performance



AptarGroup reported cash and cash equivalents of $410.8 million as of Mar 31, 2020, up from $242 million as of Dec 31, 2019. The company generated $85 million of cash flow from operations in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $78 million. As of Mar 31, 2019, long-term debt was approximately $1,076 million, down from $1,085 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Outlook



The company expects second-quarter performance to be impacted by near-term uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Beauty + Home segment is expected to be significantly affected by continued softness across its end markets. In addition, the Food + Beverage segment might see continued softness in the on-the-go beverage market, primarily related to COVID-19 and the impact from passing on lower resin costs. Considering these factors, the company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings per sharein the range of 58 cents to 73 cents.



Price Performance



Shares of the company have lost 7.1%, over the past year, compared to the industry’s decline of 43.7%.





Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider



AptarGroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



