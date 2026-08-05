AptarGroup Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Pharma & Beverage Growth

AptarGroup, Inc. ATR reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 by 5.97%. The bottom line fell 15.5% from $1.68 a year ago (including comparable exchange rates), reflecting weaker margins and a higher tax rate.



On a reported basis, earnings per share were $1.36 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1.67.

AptarGroup, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AptarGroup, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AptarGroup, Inc. Quote

Revenues rose 6.3% year over year to $1.03 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $1 billion by 2.32%. The quarter marked the first time reporting revenues of more than $1 billion. Core sales increased 1%, aided by growth across all three segments and strength in consumer healthcare and beverage dispensing. We predicted core sales growth of 0.5% in the quarter.

ATR’s Margins Decline Y/Y in Q2

Cost of sales increased 10.3% year over year to $661 million. Gross profit decreased 0.4% year over year to $366 million. The gross margin was 35.6% in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 38%.



Selling, research, development and administrative expenses rose 4.4% year over year to $158 million. Adjusted operating income declined 10.5% year over year to $133 million. The adjusted operating margin was 13% in the reported quarter, down from the year-ago quarter’s 15.4%. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2.7% year over year to $213 million in the second quarter.

AptarGroup’s Segmental Performances in Q2

Total revenues in the Pharma segment increased 3.5% year over year to $458 million. The reported figure beat our estimate of $446 million. Adjusted EBITDA declined 1.9% year over year to $153.9 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin contracted to 33.6% from 35.4% in the year-ago quarter. We predicted a quarterly adjusted operating income of $159 million. Demand remained healthy across the central nervous system, asthma and COPD therapies, eye care, biologics, GLP-1 therapies, and vaccines.



Total revenues in the Beauty segment rose 9.7% year over year to $367.5 million. The upside was supported by prestige fragrance dispensing, color cosmetics and hair care applications. We estimated revenues of $357 million for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA fell 5% year over year to $44.7 million. The reported figure beat our operating income prediction of $41.5 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.2% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 14.1%.



Total revenues in the Closures segment increased 6.5% year over year to $201 million. We estimated revenues of $192 million for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6.4% year over year to $29.8 million. The reported figure beat our operating income prediction of $29.2 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 14.9% from 16.9% a year ago.

ATR’s Cash Position at Q2 End

AptarGroup reported cash and cash equivalents of $190 million as of June 30, 2026, down from $402 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. The company generated $222 million in cash flow from operations in the first six months of 2026 compared with $209 million in the year-ago period.



The company returned $212 million to shareholders during the first half through dividends and buybacks, including $81 million in the second quarter. During the quarter, ATR repurchased 403,000 shares for $50 million. Its board also approved a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share.

AptarGroup Issues Upbeat Q3 Earnings View

ATR expects third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.45-$1.53 per share.



The company expects solid growth across all three segments. Pharma should benefit from injectables and consumer healthcare, with emergency medicine destocking expected to abate by the fourth quarter. Beauty growth is anticipated in fragrance and facial skincare, while Closures demand and operational performance are expected to improve.

ATR Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 1.5% in the past year against the industry’s 8.4% growth.



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AptarGroup’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Packaging Stocks

Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.35 per share, down 5.2% year over year but beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31. The bottom line also came above Packaging Corp’s guidance of $2.33.



Packaging Corp’s revenues increased 14.7% year over year to $2.49 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion by 3.6%. Total corrugated products shipments reached an all-time quarterly record, rising 24.3% both per day and in total from the prior-year quarter.



Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK posted second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.49 per share, up 15.8% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 by 15.81%.



Crown Holdings revenues increased 16.5% to $3.67 billion and beat the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion by 9.88%. Global beverage can volumes rose 5%, led by 6% growth in Europe and 5% growth in the Americas. This was partially offset by softer demand in Latin America.



Sonoco Products Company SON reported adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share in the second quarter of 2026, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 by 2.72%. The figure rose 10.2% from $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. Pricing actions, favorable foreign-exchange movements and productivity gains helped offset softer volume/mix during the quarter.



Sonoco’s revenues of $1.885 billion declined 1.3% year over year and missed the consensus mark of $1.886 billion by 0.05%. Sonoco’s top line declined from the prior-year period primarily due to the absence of sales from the ThermoSafe business, which was divested in November 2025.

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