AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for AptarGroup, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$387m ÷ (US$4.1b - US$783m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, AptarGroup has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Packaging industry average of 10%.

NYSE:ATR Return on Capital Employed September 28th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AptarGroup compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AptarGroup here for free.

So How Is AptarGroup's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at AptarGroup, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 15% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that AptarGroup is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Furthermore the stock has climbed 66% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for AptarGroup you'll probably want to know about.

