AptarGroup Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) said it expects earnings per share for the first quarter, excluding any restructuring costs and acquisition-related expenses, to be in the range of $0.85 to $0.93. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.04. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.80, down 13% compared to the prior year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.78, for the quarter.

Fourth-quarter reported sales decreased 2% to $671 million, negatively affected by changes in currency exchange rates. Core sales, excluding currency and acquisition effects, declined 1%, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $678.08 million for the quarter.

