AptarGroup Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $59.00 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $57.61 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.01 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $795.91 million from $813.99 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $59.00 Mln. vs. $57.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $795.91 Mln vs. $813.99 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 - $0.93

