Markets
ATR

AptarGroup Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $53.23 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $48.53 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $749.33 million from $671.33 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $53.23 Mln. vs. $48.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $749.33 Mln vs. $671.33 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More