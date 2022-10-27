AptarGroup Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $54.2 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $47.3 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $836.9 million from $825.4 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $54.2 Mln. vs. $47.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $836.9 Mln vs. $825.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.83

