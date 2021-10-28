AptarGroup Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $47.26 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $63.72 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $63.42 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $825.44 million from $759.15 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $63.42 Mln. vs. $67.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $825.44 Mln vs. $759.15 Mln last year.

