AptarGroup Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $83.07 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $63.63 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.34 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $895.91 million from $844.54 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $83.07 Mln. vs. $63.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.24 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $895.91 Mln vs. $844.54 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.23 to $1.31

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.