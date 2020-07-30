AptarGroup Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) released a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $41.84 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $73.92 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.92 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $699.31 million from $742.66 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $52.92 Mln. vs. $75.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q2): $699.31 Mln vs. $742.66 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 to $0.88

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.