AptarGroup Inc. Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $54.76 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $62.42 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $63.27 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $860.07 million from $844.93 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $54.76 Mln. vs. $62.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $860.07 Mln vs. $844.93 Mln last year.

